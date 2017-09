Man wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a Marquette Park neighborhood drive-by shooting late Tuesday on the Southwest Side.

The 37-year-old was standing outside at 11:53 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 69th Street when a black vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle then sped away.

The man was shot in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.