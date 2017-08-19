Person shot in Montgomery

A person was wounded in a shooting early Friday in west suburban Montgomery.

Just after midnight, a person suffered a minor shrapnel injury during a shooting in the 1500 block of Douglas Road, according to Montgomery police. A vehicle was also struck by four bullets.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, police said.

Anyone with information should call Montgomery police at (331) 212-9058 or Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Information provided to Aurora Crime Stoppers is anonymous and qualifies for a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.