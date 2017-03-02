Two people were taken into custody after a shooting Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called at 5:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the FedEx distribution center at 101 45th Ave. in Munster, Indiana, according to Munster police. They arrived to find a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, where her condition was stabilized.

While investigating the shooting, authorities received reports of two suspicious people running east near a church a block away at 45th and Margo Lane, police said. A third caller reported seeing two suspicious people in the 500 block of Progress Avenue a short time later and a fourth reported them near the 9900 block of Calumet Avenue.

Officers responding to the reports took two people into custody about 6 a.m., police said. A weapon was recovered from one of them.

The victim and the suspects know one another, and investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act, according to police. Anyone with further information should call Munster police at (219) 836-6632 or the anonymous tip line at (219) 836-1010.