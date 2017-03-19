Person shot in Niles

A suspect was in custody early Sunday after a person was shot in north suburban Niles.

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. in the 9000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to Niles police. Officers could be seen investigating outside Chasers Sports Bar & Grill.

The male suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where his condition was stabilized, police said. His age was not known.

A suspect was in custody, but additional details were not immediately available as Niles police investigated.