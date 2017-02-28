A person was shot Monday night in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach.
Paramedics responded about 9:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Meadow Green Lane, according to Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District Lt. Dennis Ostrander.
A male suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ostrander said. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Additional details, including the male’s age, were not available Tuesday morning. Round Lake Beach police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.