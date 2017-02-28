Person shot in Round Lake Beach

Police investigate in the 400 block of Meadow Green Lane in Round Lake Beach, where a person was shot Monday night. | Network Video Productions

A person was shot Monday night in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach.

Paramedics responded about 9:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Meadow Green Lane, according to Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District Lt. Dennis Ostrander.

A male suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ostrander said. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Additional details, including the male’s age, were not available Tuesday morning. Round Lake Beach police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.