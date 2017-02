Person shot in South Deering

A person was shot and seriously wounded Thursday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The male victim, whose age was not known, was in the 10600 block of South Hoxie about 11:45 a.m. when a suspect walked up and shot him, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the abdomen and right side, and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The suspect drove away in a maroon van, police said.