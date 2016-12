Person killed in West Garfield Park shooting

A person was shot to death Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago Police said.

The shooting happened about 12:25 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Ferdinand, according to police. The male victim, whose age was not immediately known, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 1:08 p.m., police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office was not immediately able to confirm the fatality.