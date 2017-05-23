Person shot to death in Elk Grove Village

A person died Sunday afternoon after a shooting in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

The person was pronounced dead at 12:12 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Devon Avenue in Elk Grove Village, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Their identity has not been released pending notification of family.

An autopsy Monday found the person suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and their death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Elk Grove Village police could not be reached Monday for additional details on the shooting.