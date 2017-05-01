Person shot to death in Evergreen Park

A person was shot to death Thursday evening in southwest suburban Evergreen Park, according to authorities.

Officers were called about 6:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired and responded to a Walgreens at 8700 S. Kedzie Ave., according to Evergreen Park police. They found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw three males running from the area, according to police.

Additional information about the victim was not released Thursday night while the shooting was investigated by the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Evergreen Park police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death, but did not provide addition information.