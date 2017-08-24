Person shot to death in Harvey

A person was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Harvey.

The person, whose identity has not been released, was shot in the head about 2:15 p.m. in the 15900 block of Woodridge in Harvey, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they died at 3:17 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. The person’s age or gender were unknown.

An autopsy Wednesday found they died of a gunshot wound to the head, and their death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A spokesman for the Harvey Police Department did not immediately provide information about the shooting.