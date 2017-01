Person shot to death in Maywood

A person has died a week after being shot in west suburban Maywood.

The person, whose identity was not released Sunday, was shot just after 2 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 800 block of South 12th Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

They died of their wounds at 2:42 p.m. Saturday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the examiner’s office said.

Maywood police did not immediately return a request for more information Sunday.