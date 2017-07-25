Person shot to death in northwest Indiana

A person died Monday after a shooting in northwest Indiana.

They were shot at 816 E. 6th St. in Hobart and pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m. at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The victim, a black male whose identity hasn’t been determined yet, stood 5-foot-10, weighed 172 pounds and had black hair and brown eyes, the coroner’s office said. He was wearing blue jeans with a tan belt, white socks, blue and brown Nike gym shoes, blue and green plaid boxers, a black do-rag, brown work gloves, a black Levi’s jacket and a white T-shirt.

The coroner’s office and Hobart police were conducting a homicide investigation.

More details about the shooting weren’t immediately available.