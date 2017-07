Person stabbed at 95th Street Red Line station

A person was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the 95th Street Red Line station on the Far South Side.

The male was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in front of the turnstile at the train station in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street at 12:37 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The attacker got away, police said.