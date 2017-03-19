Person stabbed to death in Cicero

A person was stabbed to death early Saturday in west suburban Cicero.

They were stabbed about 3:05 a.m. in the 1200 block of South 49th Court, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at 5:20 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy on Sunday found they died of multiple stab and incised wounds, and their death was ruled a homicide.

Cicero police were not immediately available to provide more information about the stabbing.