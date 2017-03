Person struck by Blue Line train on Northwest Side

A person was struck by a Blue Line train Wednesday in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A person made contact with a train at the Addison station at 3622 W. Addison St. at 11:50 a.m., CTA spokesman Jeff Tolman said.

Details about the person’s condition weren’t immediately available.

Blue Line service has been suspended between Montrose and Logan Square, according to the transit agency. Trains are running between Jefferson Park and O’Hare; and California and Forest Park.