Person struck by Metra train in Winthrop Harbor

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train on the Union Pacific North Line early Tuesday in north suburban Winthrop Harbor.

Inbound train No. 368, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 1:15 a.m., was stopped about 1 a.m. after it struck a pedestrian near the Winthrop Harbor Station on 7th Street, one block east of Ravine, according to Metra.

The duration of the delay was not immediately known and additional details were not provided.