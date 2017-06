Person struck by Metra train on UP-NW line near Clybourn Station

A Metra train was stopped Thursday night after striking a person on the North Side near the Avondale neighborhood.

Train 662, was stopped near the Clybourn Station, 2001 N. Ashland Ave., after striking a pedestrian shortly after 10 p.m., according to Metra. The train was scheduled to arrive at the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 10:23 p.m.

Inbound and outbound train traffic on the line was halted while Metra police investigated.

The duration of the delay was unknown, Metra said.