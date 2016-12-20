Man taken to hospital from Red Line station on Near North Side

A man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon from a Red Line station on the Near North Side.

Initial reports were that a train made contact with a pedestrian at the Chicago Red Line station at 800 N. State about 12:35 p.m., according to a CTA spokesperson.

A 22-year-old man was not struck by a train but was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to Fire Media Affairs.

Trains were temporarily rerouted to the elevated tracks, but service resumed in the subway about 1 p.m.