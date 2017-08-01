Man fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge

A man was struck by a vehicle early Sunday on South Cicero Avenue near South Archer Avenue. | NVP News

A man was fatally struck by a car early Sunday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:40 a.m., the 66-year-old man was struck by a Nissan Altima driving south in the 5200 block of South Cicero, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the fatality, but did not provide additional information.

The driver of the Nissan, a 55-year-old man, stayed at the scene and told investigators that he was unable to avoid the crash because the man jumped into the street, police said. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.