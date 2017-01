Woman struck by vehicle, critically injured in Austin

A woman was struck by a vehicle and critically injured Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

She was struck about 6:15 a.m. while she was in the crosswalk at West Chicago and North Lorel avenues, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The woman, whose exact age was not known, was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, said Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson.

Additional details were not immediately available.