Person tries to rob bank in Country Club Hills

Federal agents are investigating an attempted bank robbery Friday morning in south suburban Country Club Hills.

The non-takeover attempted robbery happened at 11:47 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 4001 167th Street in Country Club Hills, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a black male standing about 5-foot-7, Croon said. He was wearing a tan fisherman’s hat, reading glasses and a blue sweater. He left the bank on foot heading in an unknown direction.