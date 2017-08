Person tries to rob Portage Park bank

A person tried to rob a bank Monday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The attempted robbery happened at the TCF Bank branch at 4660 W. Irving Park Rd., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Earlier Monday, a suspect was taken into custody after another bank robbery on the Northwest Side. The MB Financial Bank branch at 4400 N. Western Ave. was robbed just after 9 a.m., Croon said.