Person with gunshot wound dropped off at Cook County Courthouse

Police investigate after a car with a shooting victim inside pulled up in front of the Cook County Courthouse at 26th and California Friday morning. | Andy Grimm/Sun-Times

A person with a gunshot wound was dropped off outside the Cook County Criminal Courthouse on Friday morning in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

A woman pulled up outside the courthouse near 26th and California in a black vehicle with a man inside who had suffered a gunshot wound, a witness told the Chicago Sun-Times. It was not immediately clear where the shooting occurred.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt confirmed that paramedics transported a male with a gunshot wound from that location to Mount Sinai Hospital at 11:14 a.m., but could not immediately provide further details.

Police have roped off part of California in front of the courthouse with crime scene tape.