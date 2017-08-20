Person wounded in Austin shooting

A person was shot Sunday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A male, whose age was not known, was shot in the abdomen and leg at 8:03 p.m. near the intersection of Madison Street and Central Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hopsital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooting happened within a few blocks of two other shootings that happened Sunday evening. A man was shot about 5 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Madison, and two others were shot about five minutes later in the 5400 block of West Madison.