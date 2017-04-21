Person wounded in Monee shooting

A person was shot during an argument Thursday afternoon in south suburban Monee.

The shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. on the street in the 25500 block of South Cleveland Avenue, according to a statement from Monee police. The victim suffered a “minor leg wound” and was expected to recover.

A silver pickup with out-of-state license plates was seen leaving the area after the shooting, police said. It is believed to have a bullet hole in the driver’s door.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to notify Monee police or call 911.