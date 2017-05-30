Person wounded in Montclare shooting

A person suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a northwest suburban hospital early Tuesday and told police he was shot in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:35 a.m., the male walked into Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He told investigators he was shot in the 6400 block of West Diversey, police said. Someone called 911 about 1:45 a.m. to report shots fired in that area.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available.