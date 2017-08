Person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Gage Park

A person was shot by a Chicago Police officer Saturday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of West 56th Street and South Artesian Avenue, according to a tweet from police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi at 7:34 p.m.

They were taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition, Guglielmi said.