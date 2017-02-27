Phone scammers pretending to be Will County sheriff’s official

The Will County sheriff’s office is warning residents about recent phone scams in which the caller claims to be a police officer with the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have received several reports of people receiving calls from someone using the names Lieutenant Taylor of Lieutenant Tatum and claiming that a warrant is out for their arrest, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The caller claims the victim failed to appear for a federal jury subpoena and directs them to call (815) 524-1209 to arrange for money.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents that the number is not associated with the Will County sheriff’s office. All active Will County warrants can be verified online by visiting WillCountyWarrants.com.

Anyone who receives a call from the phone scammers is advised to hang up and report the call at (815) 727-8575 or WillCoSheriff.org.