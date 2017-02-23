Phony chiropractor charged with battery in Cary

A 66-year-old northwest suburban man has been charged with misdemeanor battery for an incident at a Cary business last week.

Police were called about 12:45 p.m. Feb. 16 to a battery complaint in the 100 block of West Main Street, according to Cary police. A woman said a man entered the business and asked her about nearby vacant businesses.

The man told her he was a chiropractor and offered to evaluate the woman’s back, and she accepted, police said. During the evaluation, the man covered her mouth with his hand from behind and asked her to “go to sleep.”

The woman freed herself and the man left, police said.

He was identified as Claude A. Quisenberry and charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, police said Thursday. He was released from custody after posting $250 bond and was expected to appear in court March 6.