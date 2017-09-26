Photo worth more than 100 CAPS meetings, Pfleger says

An Instagram account photo of two Chicago Police officers, along with a woman believed to be Aleta Clark, an anti-violence activist in Englewood, "taking a knee." | Instagram account of @englewoodbarbie

South Side priest Michael Pfleger on Tuesday threw his support behind the two uniformed Chicago Police officers shown in a photograph taking a knee in what’s become a nationwide demonstration against police brutality.

“I just wanted to stand in support of you and your willingness to stand with those who feel abandoned and forgotten. I understand the CPD’s rules about activities in uniform, but you [probably] did more for community policing and helping to rebuild the bridge between community and law enforcement than 100 CAPS meetings,” Pfleger wrote in a statement. ” … you are not apart from the community, you are a part of the community.”

The two African-American officers, who now face a reprimand for posing in the Instagram photo, are seen kneeling beside a woman whose head is bowed.

The pose became controversial last fall, when then-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick chose to kneel during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality. Other players have protested in a similar way in recent weeks, prompting furious tweets from President Donald Trump over the weekend.

