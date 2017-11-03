03/11/2017, 08:41pm Photos: Aerial views of Chicago River dyed green Gallery Rich Hein email Sign-Up for our News & Politics Newsletter Sign-Up Aerial views of the dyeing of the Chicago River Saturday morning from pilot Lee Hogan. # St. Patrick's Day parade Chicago River dying Previously from Chicago News 'No one believes it': Twin sisters killed in St. Charles shooting Heroin buyers on Chicago's West Side getting help, not handcuffs St. Charles residents mourning 3 killed, including two teen girls Mitchell: Child-support spat could hurt Chance the Rapper’s image – Chicago Sun-Times Stories from around the web you may like