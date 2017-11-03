03/11/2017, 08:41pm

Photos: Aerial views of Chicago River dyed green

Rich Hein
Aerial views of the dyeing of the Chicago River Saturday morning from pilot Lee Hogan.

# St. Patrick's Day parade Chicago River dying

