01/16/2017, 05:01pm Photos: Chicago Cubs honored at the White House Gallery Sun-Times Staff email Sign-Up for our News & Politics Newsletter Sign-Up President Barack Obama celebrated the World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Monday. Previously from Chicago News Obama celebrates world-champ Cubs at White House Chicago Police officer charged with criminal sexual assault – Chicago Sun-Times The Dwyane Wade signing had more than financial costs for Bulls Trump taps Steve Harvey to bring change to Chicago, other cities – Chicago Sun-Times # 2016 World Series Barack Obama