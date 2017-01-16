01/16/2017, 05:01pm

Photos: Chicago Cubs honored at the White House

 Gallery
Sun-Times Staff
email

President Barack Obama celebrated the World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Previously from Chicago News

 Obama celebrates world-champ Cubs at White House
Chicago Police officer charged with criminal sexual assault – Chicago Sun-Times
The Dwyane Wade signing had more than financial costs for Bulls
Trump taps Steve Harvey to bring change to Chicago, other cities – Chicago Sun-Times
# 2016 World Series Barack Obama