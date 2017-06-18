06/18/2017, 10:48pm

PHOTOS: Metallica performs at Soldier Field

 Gallery
Ashlee Rezin
@Ashlee_Rezin | email

Metallica performs at Soldier Field on Sunday, June 18, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Previously from Chicago News

3 Chicago residents charged with 2 northwest Indiana robberies
Spouses of twins who turned on 'El Chapo' tell story of 'Cartel Wives'
Son found parents stabbed to death in Austin home; person in custody

Stories from around the web you may like