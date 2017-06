PHOTOS: Muddy Waters mural dedication in the Loop

The Muddy Waters Legacy Band performs a free concert during a mural dedication on State Street between Randolph and Washington on Thursday, June 8, 2017, kicking off the Chicago Blues Festival. A 9-story mural of blues music legend Muddy Waters by artist Eduardo Kobra was completed in May at the corner of State and Washington. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times