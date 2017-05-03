Photos of suspects in NW Side armed robberies released

Police are looking for two men who robbed four businesses between 2 and 4 a.m. on Saturday on the Northwest Side. | Chicago Police

Photos of the suspects in a series of armed robberies early Saturday on the Northwest Side have been released as police look for the offenders.

Two men entered the businesses, showed a handgun and took money, Chicago Police said. The offenders drove off in a dark-colored SUV.

The robberies happened over two hours on Saturday morning, and were reported:

• at 2:07 a.m. in the 6500 block of West Belmont;

• at 2:55 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Diversey;

• at 3:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Irving Park Road; and

• at 3:41 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Pulaski, police said.

The two offenders were described as male Hispanics, between 18 and 40 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-8, and 130 to 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.