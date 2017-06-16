06/16/2017, 02:55pm Photos of the Week Friday, June 16, 2017 Gallery Rich Hein email Sign-Up for our News & Politics Newsletter Sign-Up A selection of photos from the U.S. and the world from the Associated Press and Getty Images. Previously from Chicago News Two inmates charged with sex assault of female inmate in court lockup Another mystery in case of Chicago cop couple The story behind those uniforms Cubs will wear tonight vs. Pirates Two children shot outside Warren Elementary on Far South Side Stories from around the web you may like