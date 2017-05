PHOTOS: Oscar Lopez Rivera returns to Chicago

Oscar Lopez Rivera, 74, who spent 35 years behind bars for his role as a leader in the Puerto Rican nationalist group FALN, celebrates his release from prison and honorary street naming ceremony in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Rivera’s 70-year sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January and he was freed from house arrest this week. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times