07/22/2017, 04:35pm

PHOTOS: Pokemon GO Fest

 Gallery
Sun-Times Staff
email

Pokémon GO trainers gather in Grant Park for Pokémon GO Fest on July 22, 2017. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Previously from Chicago News

Chicago Pokemon Go Fest draws crowd, CEO has to apologize for glitches
Ice Cube completely destroys seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field
Crown Point man charged with fatal hit-and-run crash in Hammond
Family, friends, costars mark life of 'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis