Photos: Relics of St. Pio Pietrelcina (Padre Pio)

The Relics of St. Pio Pietrelcina (Padre Pio) are on display as part of a national tour marking the 130th anniversary of his birth, and 15th anniversary of his canonization at St. Francis Borgia Church, 8033 W. Addison. Sun-Times photos by Ashlee Rezin