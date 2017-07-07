Photos: Warrior Games wheelchair basketball at United Center

Jon Stewart, Jeff Garlin and other celebrities and pro athletes joined Warrior Games athletes in a celebrity wheelchair basketball exhibition game Friday night at the United Center after the Army and Navy faced off in the gold medal game. The Army defeated the Navy 55-54.

The 2017 Warrior Games, a Paralympic-style competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans representing teams from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Special Operations Command (SOCOM), as well as the United Kingdom Armed Forces and the Australian Defence Force are being held this week in Chicago. Photos for the Sun-Times by Santiago Covarrubias