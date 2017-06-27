Pilsen group says deal made to replace mural; new center next on list

The former Casa Aztlan community center, 1831 S. Racine Ave., closed in 2013 and is being converted to condominiums. | Google Streetview

Pilsen residents, infuriated by the painting over of a historic mural at the Casa Aztlan building last week, are talking about how they can turn the mural’s loss into the neighborhood’s gain — by creating a new community center.

The Pilsen Alliance is holding a meeting Tuesday night at La Catrina Cafe, 1011 W. 18th St., to discuss the repainting of the colorful mural and also replacing original Casa Aztlan, which shut down in 2013.

That building now is being turned into luxury condominiums, and it was during that ongoing construction that the exterior mural by artist Ray Patlan was painted over. But the developer now is committing to start on a new mural in the next 60 days, said Byron Sigcho, director of the Pilsen Alliance.

Also lost, Patlan told the Sun-Times Tuesday, were the building’s interior murals. They had been damaged by fire years ago, and what was left also was lost during the condo construction, he said.

Local artists and writers, city lawyers, and other community members will attend Tuesday’s meeting, Sigcho said.

Andrew Ahitow, founder of real estate investment company City Pads LLC, is behind the luxury condominium development at 1831 S. Racine Ave. He will not attend the meeting, said Sigcho. Instead, he provided a written statement to be read at the meeting; in the statement, Sigcho said, Ahitow promises a start on a new mural in the next 60 days. Ahitow did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun-Times.

Patlan painted the interior murals in 1970 in the hallways of the original community center, a place he said served as “a second home.” He had used the community center’s social services, which included English classes and after-school programs for children, since he was 7.

A year later, in the midst of the Chicano movement, he painted the vibrant exterior mural, featuring major cultural figures, including Rudy Lozano and Frida Kahlo.

Patlan, now based in Oakland, will call into Tuesday’s meeting through Skype.

He told the Sun-Times earlier he wants to discuss with residents at the meeting how the community might want to add a modern touch to the new mural to represent how “times change and the community changes.” Community members have debated whether or not the mural should be re-painted over the new “rich-type condos” or if it should be moved to a new location, Patlan said.

He said he hopes a mural will be painted over the condos to preserve the building that has been a historical place “inside and out” for many years.

But he also hopes if a new community center is created that it too will feature murals both inside and out — similar to the original Casa Aztlan.

He said he would like to repaint the original interior murals on panels to be installed in a new center. However, Patlan, said is is the people of Pilsen who ultimately will decide on the final project.

“I’m a community artist,” he said. “I don’t do anything unless I have the stamp of approval from my community.”