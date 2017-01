Pizza delivery drivers robbed on Near West Side

Two pizza delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday in the Near West Side neighborhood.

The robberies occurred at 1:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Washington; and at 8:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Washington, according to a business alert from Chicago Police. The drivers were approached by one or two males who robbed them.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.