PJ Harvey, Angel Olsen, George Clinton set for Pitchfork

In addition to the already announced headlining trio of Solange, A Tribe Called Quest and LCD Soundsystem, the Pitchfork Music Festival today announced the full lineup for the music fest, slated for July 14-16 at Union Park. Tickets are now $75 for a single day; $175 for a three-day pass and $365 for the PitchforkPlus three-day pass. All are available at pitchfork.com/festival/chicago

Here’s the daily lineup for Pitchfork 2017:

FRIDAY, JULY 14

LCD Soundsystem

Dirty Projectors

Danny Brown

Thurston Moore

Vince Staples

Arca

Kamaiyah

Hiss Golden Messenger

Frankie Cosmos

William Tyler

Dawn Richard

Priests

Madame Ghandi

SATURDAY, JULY 15

A Tribe Called Quest

PJ Harvey

Angel Olsen

The Feelies

George Clinton

Mitski

Madlib

Arab Strap

S U R V I V E

Francis and the Lights

Weyes Blood

Jeff Rosenstock

Cherry Glazerr

Vagabon

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Solange

Nicolas Jaar

The Avalanches

Ride

American Football

Isaiah Rashad

Hamilton Leithauser

Pinegrove

Jamila Woods

Colin Stetson

Derrick Carter

Joey Purp

NE-HI

Kilo Kish

RELATED

Pitchfork headliners announced

In addition, Saint Heron, the label/arts platform founded by Solange will be at the festival grounds with a weekendlong art installation featuring the works of contemporary black artists, as well as off-site film screenings, artist talks and late night jazz jam sessions. The schedule includes:

Thursday, July 13: A curated evening of film and discussion at the Black Cinema House at the Stony Island Arts Bank

Friday, July 14: a poetry reading and discussion by Young Chicago Authors at Soho House Chicago

Saturday, July 15: After Fest Jazz Jam & Party at The Promontory