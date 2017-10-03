In addition to the already announced headlining trio of Solange, A Tribe Called Quest and LCD Soundsystem, the Pitchfork Music Festival today announced the full lineup for the music fest, slated for July 14-16 at Union Park. Tickets are now $75 for a single day; $175 for a three-day pass and $365 for the PitchforkPlus three-day pass. All are available at pitchfork.com/festival/chicago
Here’s the daily lineup for Pitchfork 2017:
FRIDAY, JULY 14
LCD Soundsystem
Dirty Projectors
Danny Brown
Thurston Moore
Vince Staples
Arca
Kamaiyah
Hiss Golden Messenger
Frankie Cosmos
William Tyler
Dawn Richard
Priests
Madame Ghandi
SATURDAY, JULY 15
A Tribe Called Quest
PJ Harvey
Angel Olsen
The Feelies
George Clinton
Mitski
Madlib
Arab Strap
S U R V I V E
Francis and the Lights
Weyes Blood
Jeff Rosenstock
Cherry Glazerr
Vagabon
SUNDAY, JULY 16
Solange
Nicolas Jaar
The Avalanches
Ride
American Football
Isaiah Rashad
Hamilton Leithauser
Pinegrove
Jamila Woods
Colin Stetson
Derrick Carter
Joey Purp
NE-HI
Kilo Kish
In addition, Saint Heron, the label/arts platform founded by Solange will be at the festival grounds with a weekendlong art installation featuring the works of contemporary black artists, as well as off-site film screenings, artist talks and late night jazz jam sessions. The schedule includes:
Thursday, July 13: A curated evening of film and discussion at the Black Cinema House at the Stony Island Arts Bank
Friday, July 14: a poetry reading and discussion by Young Chicago Authors at Soho House Chicago
Saturday, July 15: After Fest Jazz Jam & Party at The Promontory