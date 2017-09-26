Plainfield bank robber suspected in 2 other suburban heists

Surveillance image of the man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank branch on Sept. 23 in Plainfield. | FBI

A man who robbed a bank Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Plainfield is suspected in two other bank robberies this month in the west suburbs.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 3:15 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch inside the Meijer store at 13251 S. Route 59 in Plainfield, according to the FBI.

He was described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, standing 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3 and weighing about 130 pounds with a small build and a dark complexion, the FBI said. He was wearing a hat.

The same man is suspected of robbing a TCF Bank branch at 2128 Mannheim Road in Westchester on Sept. 20 and another TCF Bank branch at 1156 Maple Ave. in Lisle on Sept. 19, according to the FBI. He implied that he had a weapon during the Lisle robbery.

During the Westchester robbery, he was wearing a blue, long-sleeved button-down shirt, dark pants, a blue tie, a fedora and sunglasses, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the FBIs Chicago office at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.