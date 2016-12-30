Police: 1 dead, 1 critical after head-on crash in Palos Park

A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a head-on crash Thursday night in southwest suburban Palos Park, police said.

Emergency crews responded at 9:04 p.m. to the two-vehicle collision on 123rd Street between Wolf and Will Cook roads, according to Palos Park police.

Firefighters had to extricate both drivers, including a 55-year-old Orland Park woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have information on the death.

The other driver, a 32-year-old Hickory Hills man, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Roads around the crash scene were shut down for about five hours as authorities investigated. The cause is under investigation.

Another head-on collision about three hours earlier and four miles away in the same suburb left a man in serious condition. One driver in that crash was charged with DUI.