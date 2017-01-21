Police: 1 dead, 1 critical after Humboldt Park shooting

A man was killed and another critically wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting early Saturday on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 3:15 a.m., officers responding to a a call of shots fired found the pair lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the head in the 3900 block of West Thomas, police said.

A man in his 20s was dead at the scene, and the other victim, 36, was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The shooting was thought to be gang-related, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have information on the death.