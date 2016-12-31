Police: 1 dead, 1 critical after Princeton Park domestic stabbing

One person was killed and a woman was critically injured in a domestic stabbing Saturday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The domestic-related attack happened at 2:08 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Wentworth, police said. A female whose age was not immediately known was stabbed multiple times and taken to University of Illinois Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details about the death.

A 30-year-old woman also suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police.

No one was in custody Saturday afternoon as Area South detectives investigated.