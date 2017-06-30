Police: 1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Englewood shooting

A 50-year-old man was killed and another person was critically wounded Friday night in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Wells, according to Chicago Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest and leg, police said.

The other person, whose age and gender weren’t known, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and legs.