Police: 1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Gresham shooting

A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a Gresham neighborhood shooting early Tuesday on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

A 24-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle at 1:19 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when two people walked up and one of them produced a handgun and fired shots into the vehicle, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The man suffered three gunshot wounds to the abdomen, one gunshot wound to the chin and one gunshot wound to a hand, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.