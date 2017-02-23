Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in East Garfield Park crash

A man was killed and at least one other person was injured in a crash early Thursday in East Garfield Park. | Network Video Productions

A man was killed and another person was injured in a crash early Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

A Kia and a Volkswagen collided shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Lake, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. The crash caused both vehicles to hit a concrete support pillar under the CTA tracks.

A man who was in the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details on the death.

The driver of the Kia, whose age and gender were not known, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash, police said. Further details were not immediately available.